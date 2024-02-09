DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kara-Okay | Sanremo edition

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyMilano
Questa settimana il nostro tradizionale Kara-Okay si traveste per farvi sentire delle star del Festival di Sanremo.

Quale performance stonata sarà la migliore?

Ci vediamo il 9/02 per scoprirlo.

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Yellowsquare Milano Lattuada srl.

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare

Via Serviliano Lattuada, 14, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

