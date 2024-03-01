Top track

Phyphr + Josh Teed

The Point
Fri, 1 Mar, 9:00 pm
DJChicago
$21.61

Phyphr - Feelin' So Good
About

PHYPHR

Phyphr is making waves with his electro-soul stylings and funky, electronic songwriting. Blending live guitar playing with electronic production, Phyphr’s vibrant mix of instrumentation and original vocals have earned him the opportunity to perform...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Real Simple, Inc dba Bourbon On Division
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Phyphr, Josh Teed

Venue

The Point

1565 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60622, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

