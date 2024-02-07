DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Open Mic | Stand Up Show 🇬🇧

BARGIÙ CLUB
Wed, 7 Feb, 9:00 pm
ComedyFirenze
Free
OPEN MIC | 🇬🇧ENGLISH VERSION

Every week, lots of comedians and great laughs!

Wednesday, 9.00 PM, at Bargiù Club! FREE ENTRY

Hungry or thirsty? Drinks and food are available until 10.00 pm. Come and try our aperitif and dinner proposal! You can order f...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Yellowsquare Firenze Redi srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

BARGIÙ CLUB

Viale Francesco Redi 19, 50144 Florence Florence, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

