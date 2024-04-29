Top track

Eyehategod - Framed to the Wall

Eyehategod

Legend Club
Mon, 29 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€21.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Eyehategod

Eyehategod emerged in the early ’90s with an uncompromising blend of doomy, bluesy punk and misanthropic metal that quickly pushed them to the fore of the fertile New Orleans metal scene. Since debuting with In the Name of Suffering, the band have amassed Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Eyehategod

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Legend Club

Lineup

Eyehategod

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

