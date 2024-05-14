Top track

James Brandon Lewis - Fear Not (feat. The Messthetics)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis

The Velvet Underground
Tue, 14 May, 7:30 pm
GigsToronto
CA$27.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

James Brandon Lewis - Fear Not (feat. The Messthetics)
Got a code?

About

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis return with a new album on Impulse!

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Velvet Underground

508 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2B3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.