Brillo Más Que El Oro (La Bala Apuntándome)

Pachyman and Combo Chimbita

El Club Detroit
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$27.20

Brillo Más Que El Oro (La Bala Apuntándome)
About

Described by NPR’s Alt.Latino as an “otherworldly presence,” Combo Chimbita is the creative unity of Carolina Oliveros (vocals, guacharaca), Niño Lento es Fuego (guitar), Prince of Queens (bass, synthesizers) and Dilemastronauta (drums), who together trans...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Combo Chimbita, Pachyman

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

