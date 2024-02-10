DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

foodjars + sourdoughbagels x public records

Public Records
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:00 am
Food & drinkNew York
About

Claire is a Canadian-American working in criminal justice reform and sharing her baking/rambling on her Instagram, @sourdoughbagels. A cross between Montreal- and New York-style, her sourdough bagels reflect both her past and present homes. For her second...

All ages
Presented by Public Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am

