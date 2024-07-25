DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

OSP Presents: Gnob + Red Sun (ITA) + Floating Heads

Strongroom Bar
Thu, 25 Jul, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐨𝐳𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲, 𝐟𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐩𝐬𝐲𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐚

Presented by Other Side Promotions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

GNOB

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:45 pm
300 capacity

