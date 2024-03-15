DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Silk Road Secret Agents: Clarissa Bitar, Armadi Tsayn, Discotchari

2220 Arts + Archives
Fri, 15 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join the Silk Road Secret Agents on March 15th for a very special rendezvous at 2220 Arts + Archives, where we will be gathering for a night of solidarity accompanied by roots music of the Near East. Opening vinyl set by Discotchari, followed by live perfo...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Discotchari and 2220 Arts
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Discotchari

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.