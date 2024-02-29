DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Alfie Blue

Headrow House
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

OnlyBeanies proudly present Alfie Blue to headline Headrow House to launch their new single "This Feeling". Drawing inspiration from Mac Demarco, Peach Pit and Foals, Alfie Blue have a unique dream-like sound with a plethora of upbeat northern anthems to l...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by OnlyBeanies.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The White Roses, Everything After Midnight, Alfie Blue

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

