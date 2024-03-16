Top track

EDDY M. - Like a Bee

Eddy M

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 16 Mar, 10:30 pm
DJNew York
$22.66

EDDY M. - Like a Bee
About

Hailing from Palermo in Sicily, Italy, Eddy M's love of music begain in the form of studying piano, guitar and percussion at Palermo’s European School of Jazz. It was not until 2010 that Eddy discovered the wonders of electronic music production and took i...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Eddy M

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

