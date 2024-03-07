Top track

Simply Rockers Sound System meets Aba Shanti-I

Musicbox Lisboa
Thu, 7 Mar, 11:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€17.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SIMPLY ROCKERS SOUND SYSTEM meets ABA SHANTI-I (UK)

Nós já ouvíamos e colecionávamos Roots Reggae há anos mas só no dia em que sentimos o sistema de som “Jah Lightning and Thunder” do grande ABA SHANTI-I a abanar os nossos ossos é que tudo mudou⚡️O facto...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open11:00 pm

