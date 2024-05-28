DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Myra

La Boule Noire
Tue, 28 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Artiste complète et plurielle, Myra incarne parfaitement cette nouvelle génération de touche-à-touche qui ne s’interdit rien.

Compositrice, chanteuse et actrice, elle crée son univers musical en 2020, véritable saudade d’aujourd’hui, entre délicatesse et...

Tout public
Présenté par La Boule Noire et Association FZL
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Myra

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

