Cinewax: Spotlight sur la jeune diaspora africaine

Bar à Bulles
Wed, 7 Feb, 7:30 pm
TalkParis
Free
Cinewax et Le Bar à Bulles vous invitent à la rencontre des jeunes talents afro-descendants qui font le cinéma d'aujourd'hui. Venez découvrir les films inédits des cinéastes Winnele Veyret (Yamb), Rokiatou Konaté (SƐBƐN), Nancy-Wang Musisá (Matar), et Alex...

Tout public
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.
Venue

Bar à Bulles

4 Cité Véron, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

