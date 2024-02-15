Top track

Adriana Blu - Amor Sin Dueño

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Audio live ft. Adriana Blu, Ana y Tat, Pva DJ

Peckham Audio
Thu, 15 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Adriana Blu - Amor Sin Dueño
Got a code?

About

This year we're coming correct with a series of in-house live shows that define what we truly love at Peckham Audio

We're very proud of this one, with Adriana Blu bringing her quartet for some truly lava like Latin-alternative sounds, Tatyana under her An...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peckham Audio.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Tatyana, Adriana Blu, PVA and 2 more

Venue

Peckham Audio

133 Rye Ln, Peckham, London SE15 4ST, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.