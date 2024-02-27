DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Macks, The Snares, Pancho & The Wizards and Milk For The Angry

Kilowatt
Tue, 27 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$13.39
About

The Macks Very Sharp Tour

Pancho and the Wizards

Milk for the Angry

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Kilowatt.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Macks, Pancho and the Wizards, Milk for the Angry

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

