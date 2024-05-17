DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Positive Transmitter is pleased to invite you to a psych event in Berlin.
Featuring:
Gnoomes (Russia) (Rocket Recordings) + Support (TBA)
Friday 17th of May 2024
Loge. kneipenkollektiv Kinzigstraße 9, 10247 Berlin
