DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gnoomes (Rocket Recordings) live in Berlin

loge.
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€11.22

About

Positive Transmitter is pleased to invite you to a psych event in Berlin.

Featuring:
Gnoomes (Russia) (Rocket Recordings) + Support (TBA)

Friday 17th of May 2024
Loge. kneipenkollektiv Kinzigstraße 9, 10247 Berlin

In a bold move signalin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Positive Transmitter.
Lineup

Gnoomes

Venue

loge.

Kinzigstraße 9, 10247 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

