Mt. Joy - Silver Lining

SATURDAY GOLD VIP | Rendezvous Music Festival

Teton Village
Sat, 6 Apr, 4:01 pm
Teton Village
$477.11

About

Join us for Rendezvous day two in Teton Village with headliners, Mt. Joy, on Saturday April 6, 2024! Additional artists to be announced.

Gates open at 4 pm on Saturday. Times are subject to change.

VIP Gold Amenities include:

  • Dedicated VIP Entrance

All ages
Presented by Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Niko Moon, Luke Grimes, Mt. Joy

Venue

Teton Village

Teton Village, Teton Village, Wyoming 83014, United States
Doors open4:01 pm

