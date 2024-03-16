Top track

Goldie Special Extended Set

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 16 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJMargate
£18.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The living legend GOLDIE MBE joins us at Faith In Strangers Margate for a special extended set on Sat 16 Mar!

The breakout superstar of drum'n'bass, Goldie is the genre's most visible figure and one of its most revered artists. While many electronic music...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers & Something Goes Right.
Lineup

Goldie

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

