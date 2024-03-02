DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WAGON COOKIN' BAND

El Sótano
Sat, 2 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

WAGON COOKIN' BAND

Los hemanos Javier y Luis Garayalde mundialmente conocidos, vienen a celebrar su 25 aniversario a El Sótano club, como algo especial prensentan el single de celebración "Carried Away" tocando con su banda y después deleitaran horario de...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wagon Cookin’

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.