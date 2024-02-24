Top track

Massimo Silverio - Šchena

Massimo Silverio

Bronson
Sat, 24 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Massimo Silverio, classe 1992 è un autore e musicista nato e cresciuto a Cercivento (UD) nel cuore della regione storico-geografica della Carnia. Scrive e canta nella sua lingua nativa, il cjarniel, lingua minoritaria delle Alpi Carniche.

Fra il fascino d...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bronson Produzioni

Lineup

Massimo Silverio

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

