Massimo Silverio, classe 1992 è un autore e musicista nato e cresciuto a Cercivento (UD) nel cuore della regione storico-geografica della Carnia. Scrive e canta nella sua lingua nativa, il cjarniel, lingua minoritaria delle Alpi Carniche.
Fra il fascino d...
