Noche Del Zotz + Other Voices w/ Dancing Plague

The Paramount
Fri, 15 Mar, 8:00 pm
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Noche Del Zotz + Other Voices

Present

Friday March 15

DANCING PLAGUE

"Elogium Release Party"

More TBA

8pm

18+

$15 Presale

$20 Day of show

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Noche Del Zotz + Other Voices
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Dancing Plague

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

