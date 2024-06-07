Top track

NO TIME - Bow to None

No Time

Hafenklang
Fri, 7 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€17

About

After a few years of silence, Pittsburgh's NO TIME are back with a 14-track banger and an short Euro Tour in 2024, and what a comeback!!!

Their 2016 "You'll Get Yours" LP has been a favourite in Mendeku Headquarters and for a long time had me wondering ab...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

No Time

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

