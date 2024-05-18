Top track

Out of Time Man

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo

El Sol
Sat, 18 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€27.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Out of Time Man
Got a code?

About

Mick Harvey, mito del rock y de la cultura alternativa a lo largo de ya casi cinco décadas, estará presentando su nuevo disco, 'Five ways to say goodbye' en El Sol.

El músico australiano, miembro fundador de los Bad Seeds y con una impecable trayector...

All ages
Presented by El Sol.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.