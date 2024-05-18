DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mick Harvey, mito del rock y de la cultura alternativa a lo largo de ya casi cinco décadas, estará presentando su nuevo disco, 'Five ways to say goodbye' en El Sol.
El músico australiano, miembro fundador de los Bad Seeds y con una impecable trayector...
