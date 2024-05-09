Top track

Gaby Jogeix - Ain´t No Stoppin´

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gaby Jogeix + Invisible Harvey en Madrid

Sala Vesta
Thu, 9 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€9.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gaby Jogeix - Ain´t No Stoppin´
Got a code?

About

La fundación Psicología Sin Fronteras y su programa Psicología a tu alcance organiza una noche inolvidable y emocionante de R&B original y moderno a cargo de la banda revelación del blues madrileño" El Invisible Harvey" y del maestro del Blues y el Lap Ste...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Vesta.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gaby Jogeix

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.