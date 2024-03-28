DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Karaoke & Canapés with NattyCanCook

Queen of the South
Thu, 28 Mar, 7:30 pm
Food & drinkLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

If you missed the first one last month, don't worry. We're back again for Karaoke & Canapés II with NattyCanCook,

Natty is an experienced chef from South London who has a passion for food and is determined to expand his knowledge of different cuisines. We...

This is an 18+ event
Queen of the South
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Queen of the South

367 Norwood Road, Lambeth, London, SE27 9BQ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.