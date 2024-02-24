DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Colour Blind Monks, Harry White, Ash Gray And The Burners, Wilhelm Dream, Hybrid Kid

Mascara Bar
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Step into a world where cosmic energy intertwines with acoustic and the earthy roots of Americana and country music.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by REAL.
Lineup

Venue

Mascara Bar

72 Stamford Hill, Stoke Newington, London N16 6XS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

