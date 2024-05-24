Top track

Karkara - Anthropia

Karkara + Dirty Nips

The Lanes
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From Free

About

Explosive power trio that furiously mixes garage / fuzz and middle eastern sounds, KARKARA is an unprecedented project that takes the gamble of glueing together the East and the West sound in a common goal: transcendence. Created in 2017 in Toulouse - Fran...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gravy Train, BLG & Stolen Body Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dirty Nips, Karkara

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

