Battle de dessin en live Elene Usdin vs Elie Huault / Métal Hurlant prend le control

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:00 pm
ArtParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Battle de dessin en live entre Elene Usdin et Elie Huault

Dans un duel épique, Elene Usdin et Elie Huault s'affronteront en live avec un crayon pour seule arme pour assouvir notre besoin d’imaginaire.

Tout public
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

