iKON

Troxy
Thu, 28 Mar, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £104.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

K-POP boy group iKON is coming.

iKON, active since their debut in 2015 and enjoying worldwide popularity,

will have their first concert in London in March 2024. Known for their intense sound and unique emotional music, iKON creates exhilarating stages wi...

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by Stardore.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ikon

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open6:40 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

