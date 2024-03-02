DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TAYLOR SWIFT DANCE PARTY

The Delancey
Sat, 2 Mar, 7:00 pm
DJNew York
$13.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

What’s more iconic than Taylor Swift’s signature red lip? On Saturday March 2nd, Happy Clam is hosting a Taylor Swift-themed dance party at The Delancey in honor of the “red lip classic.” Don’t miss it.

21+ // limited tickets available at the door

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Happy Clam.
$
Venue

The Delancey

168 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Doors open6:30 pm
200 capacity

