David Beck's Tejano Weekend at Duett's

Duett's Texas Club
Sat, 20 Apr, 7:00 pm
About

David Beck's Tejano Weekend is Back for an amazing night at Duett's Texas Club in Martindale, Tx on 4/20!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Noise Frontier.
Venue

Duett's Texas Club

420 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

