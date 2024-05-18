DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pale Blue Eyes

The Crescent
Sat, 18 May, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Pale Blue Eyes are a young electro-modernist guitar group, formed in South Devon in the southwest of the UK. Their debut single came out in 2021 on the band’s own label, Broadcast Recordings.

PBE’s debut album, Souvenirs, was released in 2022 on the Full...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Please Please You & Brudenell Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pale Blue Eyes

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

