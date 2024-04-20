Top track

Wind Rose - Diggy Diggy Hole

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wind Rose with Xandria

Avondale Music Hall
Sat, 20 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$36.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wind Rose - Diggy Diggy Hole
Got a code?

About

7pm doors 8pm show

This is a 17+ event
Presented by Empire Productions.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Xandria, Wind Rose

Venue

Avondale Music Hall

3336 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60641, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.