Pygments x Pentagon : Alex Kassian b2b Running Hot

Concorde Atlantique
Fri, 15 Mar, 11:30 pm
DJParis
From €12

About

Les collectifs Pygments et Pentagon s’associent pour un évènement XXL au concorde atlantique le 15 mars prochain.

Plus de 15 artistes joueront sur deux scènes pendant 7h non stop...

Pour l’occasion, les deux collectifs reçoivent les pointures de la progr...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Avènement.
Lineup

Alex Kassian, Running Hot

Venue

Concorde Atlantique

23 Quai Anatole France, 75007 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

