DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stuck In The Sound

Le Makeda
Thu, 28 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsMarseille
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Stuck in the Sound sera sur la scene du Makeda le 28 mars prochain pour célébrer la sortie de leur nouvel album “16 dreams a minute” !

Ayant acquis dès ses débuts un nom sur la scène indie parisienne, le groupe de Montreuil gagne rapidement en renommée à...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 14 ans.
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stuck in the Sound

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.