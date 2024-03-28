DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Stuck in the Sound sera sur la scene du Makeda le 28 mars prochain pour célébrer la sortie de leur nouvel album “16 dreams a minute” !
Ayant acquis dès ses débuts un nom sur la scène indie parisienne, le groupe de Montreuil gagne rapidement en renommée à...
