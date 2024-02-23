DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fumaça Fluxo, Area Manchester

Area Manchester
Fri, 23 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£9.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

English/Português

Address: 50 Sackville St, Manchester M1 3WF

On Friday February 23 Fumaça Fluxo returns to Area Nightclub, Manchester

Fumaça is an underground funk show with guest artists on rotation in intimate spaces between 300 - 400 capacity.

Line...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fervo Fluxo
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Area Manchester

50 Sackville St, Manchester
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.