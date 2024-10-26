Top track

Ricki Don't Lose That Number (Live)

Nearly Dan: The Spirit & Sound of Steely Dan

The Crescent
Sat, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£22

About

Less tribute and more homage, Nearly Dan is saviour to the growing legions of Dan fans, desperate to hear the meticulously crafted grooves and allusive lyrical style of Donald Fagen & Walter Becker. Nearly Dan's approach is faithful, though not reverential...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Brudenell Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nearly Dan

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

