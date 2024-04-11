Top track

Enjoyable Listens - A Laugh and a Half

Enjoyable Listens

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 11 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Louche melody doomist Enjoyable Listens presents his sophomore album, ‘Trapped In The Cage Of A Hateful Bird’. Support comes from a suitably raffish array of alt.popping talents.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fierce Panda & End Of The Trail
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Albert Gold, Silver Gore, Enjoyable Listens

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open8:00 pm
120 capacity

