Stinks 4 Lyfe

Teal Pop, Double Wish, Nymphlord

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Thu, 29 Feb, 8:00 pm
Los Angeles
$13.60

Stinks 4 Lyfe
About

Safe Travels & Anxiety Blanket Presents

Live at Permanent Records

Teal Pop

Double Wish

Nymphlord

Thursday Feb. 29, 2024

8pm // 21+

$12

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Safe Travels Presents
Lineup

Nymphlord

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

