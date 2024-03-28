DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JAMES ROWLAND DIES AT THE END OF THE SHOW (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Thu, 28 Mar, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£7.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A desert island discs spun from threads of the future. About life, humanity and of course James Rowland will die at the end of the show.

Be one of the first people to watch this developing new work from James (***** The Guardian (lots of other good rev...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

