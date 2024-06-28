Top track

Action Bronson - Baby Blue (feat. Chance the Rapper)

Outbreak Fest

Bowlers Exhibition Centre
Fri, 28 Jun, 2:00 pm
GigsManchester
£95.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Finding its roots in hardcore and punk, Manchester’s Outbreak Fest has built a major platform to the UK’s consistently thriving counterculture, while also providing a rite of passage for major touring acts across the world such as Turnstile, Terror, Death...

Under 16 accompanied by an adult
Presented by Outbreak Fest.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Action Bronson, JPEGmafia, Flatbush Zombies and 4 more

Venue

Bowlers Exhibition Centre

Longbridge Rd, Trafford Park, Stretford, Manchester M17 1SN, UK
Doors open2:00 pm

