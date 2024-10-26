Top track

Soolking - Tiki Taka (feat. SCH)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Soolking

Le Liberté
Sat, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€39.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Soolking - Tiki Taka (feat. SCH)
Got a code?

About

Abderraouf Derradji alias Soolking est l’une des plus grandes pop stars francophones au monde.

Né en Algérie, Soolking était danseur et même batteur dans un groupe de rock avant de s'installer à Paris où sa carrière rap et R&B décolle. La fusion intercont...

Tout public
Présenté par UNIVERSAL MUSIC FRANCE EVENTS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Soolking

Venue

Le Liberté

1 Esp. Charles de Gaulle, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.