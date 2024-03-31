DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Testify Presents: A Gospel Choir perform Lauryn Hill

The Blues Kitchen Brixton
Sun, 31 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This March we celebrate a stone-cold classic album that defined a genre, 'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill'.

Lauryn Hill broke through with the multi-platinum-selling, Grammy-winning group the Fugees. Still, she cemented herself within hip-hop history as a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Brixton.
The Blues Kitchen Brixton

40 Acre Ln, London SW2 5SP
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

