Glass Beams

La Bellevilloise
Tue, 2 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Avec son instrumentation cosmique puisée dans la richesse de la musique indienne, psychédélique, mystérieux et ethéré, le trio masqué Glass Beams ne laisse personne indifférent ! Les Australiens aux riffs hypnotiques et mélodies vertigineuses seront sur la...

AEG PRESENTS FRANCE PRESENTE
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Glass Beams

Venue

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

