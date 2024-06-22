Top track

Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell - Ain't No Mountain High Enough

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Live Music + DJs 'til late

The Blues Kitchen Camden
Sat, 22 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell - Ain't No Mountain High Enough
Got a code?

About

Every Saturday, the world-famous Blues Kitchen house band hit the stage for two blistering live sets with DJs playing soulful bangers from 9pm until 3am.

£10 OTD from 9pm. Last entry 1:30am. Open until 3am.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Camden.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Camden

111-113 Camden High St, London NW1 7SN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.