Manilla Times

Sebright Arms
Thu, 2 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Scruff of the Neck presents

Manilla Times

Listen: https://spoti.fi/3N4zcf6
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/manillatimesband/
Instagram: @manillatimes
Twitter: @ManillaTimes

Thursday 02 May 2024 | Sebright Arms, London
With support from Cheap...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scruff Of The Neck.
Manilla Times

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

