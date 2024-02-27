DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Connect'Her : Création d'un live électro avec Calling Marian

Bar à Bulles
Tue, 27 Feb, 7:30 pm
PartyParis
€16.83
About

Atelier sur la construction d'un live electro avec Connect'Her !

L'objectif sera de comprendre les mécaniques du logiciel Ableton Live, et la mise en place des bases pour créer un live de musique électronique en autonomie.

Initié par Calling Marian.

Ce...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Calling Marian

Venue

Bar à Bulles

4 Cité Véron, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

