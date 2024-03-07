Top track

Mackwood - Apogee

Cross The Tracks: Ones to Watch featuring Mackwood

The Hackney Social
Thu, 7 Mar, 12:00 am
GigsLondon
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cross The Tracks ‘Ones To Watch’ is back and better than ever 🔥

This time around they’re bringing you progressive jazz artist Mackwood. Mackwood, aka Harry Ling, is a powerhouse drummer, songwriter and producer who’s diverse skills have led him to wor***...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Hackney Social.
£
Lineup

Mackwood, Wonderprince, Talulah Ruby

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open12:00 am

