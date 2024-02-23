DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Disco Freaks

Grow
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Disco Freaks has been throwing uplifting parties for over 10 years in London, and for 8 of those years, this energetic DJ duo have been bringing the Studio 54 spirit to GROW!

DJs Chris Davies and Matt Browning, from Blackburn and Margate have shared a res...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grow, Hackney.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Disco Freaks

Venue

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

