DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Disco Freaks has been throwing uplifting parties for over 10 years in London, and for 8 of those years, this energetic DJ duo have been bringing the Studio 54 spirit to GROW!
DJs Chris Davies and Matt Browning, from Blackburn and Margate have shared a res...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.